The President Of Vice

‘The Onion’ looks back on eight years of killer tuneage, knocking back tallboys, and hunting for trim with the most buck-fucking-wild hombre to ever work in the White House.
“I shit you not, I got sworn-in and woke up the next day buck naked on the lap of the Lincoln Memorial.”
“Let’s just say shit got dicey pretty damn quick.”
“Lost my license after mouthing off to Maryland State Trooper about a bullshit reckless driving ticket.”
“Shit, this one is real damn hazy.”
“Tore up the Oval Office searching for JFK’s collection of erotica.”
“Barry started riding my ass about coming into work at least once a week.”
“I’ve got chills remembering these days, or maybe that’s just the shrooms kicking in.”
“Trust Uncle Joe on this one, 2016 was a total crock of shit.”