The President Of Vice

‘The Onion’ looks back on eight years of killer tuneage, knocking back tallboys, and hunting for trim with the most buck-fucking-wild hombre to ever work in the White House.

2009

“I shit you not, I got sworn-in and woke up the next day buck naked on the lap of the Lincoln Memorial.”
January 20, 2009

Joe Biden Shows Up To Inauguration With Ponytail

March 20, 2009

Obama Asks Biden Not To Stand So Close

April 24, 2009

Biden Quietly Singing Pearl Jam's 'Even Flow' During Security Briefing

May 05, 2009

Shirtless Biden Washes Trans Am In White House Driveway

July 07, 2009

Biden Requests To Be Named Special Envoy To Reno

August 05, 2009

Biden Invokes Freedom Of Information Act To Find Out When Woman Gets Off Work

September 03, 2009

Walletless Biden Found Handcuffed To Bedpost

December 07, 2009

Biden Winks After Offering To Buy Eggnog For White House Christmas Party

2010

“Let’s just say shit got dicey pretty damn quick.”
February 03, 2010

White House Infested With Bedbugs After Biden Brings In Recliner Off The Curb

March 23, 2010

Biden Now A Purple Belt

April 20, 2010

Biden Receives Lifetime Ban From Dave & Buster's

August 31, 2010

Biden To Cool His Heels In Mexico For A While

October 19, 2010

Bounced Joe Biden Check Still Taped Up In Delaware Liquor Store

2011

“Lost my license after mouthing off to Maryland State Trooper about a bullshit reckless driving ticket.”
April 04, 2011

Biden Calls Dibs On Qaddafi's Clothes

September 26, 2011

Biden Asks White House Visitor If He Wants To Check Out Roof

2012

“Shit, this one is real damn hazy.”
January 24, 2012

Biden Pins Up Guitar Lesson Flyers On White House Bulletin Board

May 25, 2012

Biden To Honor Fallen Soldiers By Jumping Motorcycle Over Vietnam Memorial

August 08, 2012

Biden's eBay Feedback Rating Dips Below 35 Percent

September 06, 2012

Biden Says Life Better Than It Was 4 Years Ago But Nothing Can Touch Summer Of '87

October 03, 2012

Biden Implores Obama To 'Rub One Out' Before Debate

October 10, 2012

Biden's Handlers Suggesting He Forget The Words 'Pink' And 'Stink' Altogether

October 11, 2012

Biden Puts On Lucky Debate Suit

October 11, 2012

Security Removes Biden's Rowdy Buddies From Auditorium

October 11, 2012

Biden Unleashes Torrent Of Vomit On Debate Stage

October 11, 2012

Eloquent Biden Brings Entire Audience To Tears In Debate Stunner

October 11, 2012

Biden Shares 20-Minute Post-Debate Kiss With Janna Ryan

November 06, 2012

Poll Workers Overhear Biden Repeating Phrase 'Banged Her' While Reading Names On Ballot

2013

“Tore up the Oval Office searching for JFK’s collection of erotica.”
January 21, 2013

Biden Working His Way Through Scratch-Off Tickets During Obama's Swearing-In

January 24, 2013

Biden Scores 800 Feet Of Copper Wire

February 12, 2013

Panicked Biden Interrupts State Of The Union To Ask If Erections Can Ever Be Medical Emergency

May 24, 2013

Biden Investigated For Questionable Workers’ Comp Claim

July 25, 2013

Biden Has Guy Named Worm Sit In For Him At Cabinet Meeting

October 17, 2013

Nude Biden Wakes Up On Cold Slab In D.C. Morgue

November 11, 2013

Biden Frantically Hitting Up Cabinet Members For Clean Piss

2014

“Barry started riding my ass about coming into work at least once a week.”
January 28, 2014

Biden Clenches Plastic Beer Cup In Teeth To Free Hands For Clapping

February 03, 2014

Frantic Biden Searching Dog Shelter For Bo Look-Alike

May 16, 2014

Biden Loses Control Of Butterfly Knife During Commencement Speech

August 01, 2014

Biden Gets Grow Light Delivered To White House Under Fake Name

November 20, 2014

Biden Tossed Out Of Car Passing By White House

2015

“I’ve got chills remembering these days, or maybe that’s just the shrooms kicking in.”
January 20, 2015

Biden Arrives Early To Set Up State Of The Union Fog Machine

January 20, 2015

Biden’s Buffalo Wing Challenge Dinner Not Sitting Too Well

January 24, 2015

Biden Co-Presents Best New Starlet Award With Shyla Stylez At 2015 AVN Adult Movie Awards Show

March 13, 2015

Biden Worries Legalized Weed In D.C. Will Cut Into His Business

August 13, 2015

Biden Offers Government Post To Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark

October 09, 2015

Biden Huddling With Closest Advisers On Whether To Spend 200 Bucks On Scorpions Tickets

2016

“Trust Uncle Joe on this one, 2016 was a total crock of shit.”
January 12, 2016

Biden Urges Paul Ryan To Check Out Nude Scene From ‘Porky’s’ On Phone

May 20, 2016

Biden Quietly Asks Obama To Pick Him Up Some Of Those Real Throwing Stars From Japan

June 17, 2016

Biden Lines Up Sweet Summer Gig Installing Above-Ground Swimming Pools

July 27, 2016

Biden Busted In DNC Parking Lot Selling Bootleg ‘I’m With Her’ T-Shirts

July 27, 2016

Biden Chokes Up While Describing Hardworking Americans Who Can Only Afford Shitty Ditch Weed

July 27, 2016

Biden Regales DNC With Story Of ’80s Girl Band Vixen Breaking Hard Rock’s Glass Ceiling

October 18, 2016

Secret Service Shuts Down Biden’s Unofficial White House Tour Operation

November 17, 2016

Biden Forges President’s Signature On Executive Order To Make December Dokken History Month

December 12, 2016

Biden Donates Collection Of Classic Skin Mags To Those In Need During Holidays

