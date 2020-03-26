1,000-Bed Hospital Ships Deployed To New York, LA

The USNS Mercy and the USNS Comfort, each equipped with 12 operating rooms, 1,000 beds, and hundreds of medical professionals will deploy to America’s two biggest cities to treat patients so that local hospitals can focus on fighting the coronavirus. What do you think?

“We need medical ships on the shores of all 50 states, ASAP.” Jodhi Burke • Lint Trap Cleaner

“Didn’t boats get us into this whole mess in the first place?” Wayne Prettejohn • Flower Bed Planner

