Researchers discovered a large collection of Native American cave art carvings in Alabama using 3D scanning technology to reveal thousands of carvings, including life-size anthropomorphs thought to possibly represent supernatural beings of the underworld. What do you think?
“Just to be on the safe side, I will continue to avoid Alabama.”
Ethan Schalk, Unemployed
“Is it the kind of thing that would look trendy on a tote bag?”
Lisa Steinberg, Erotic Confectioner
“I had no idea the Confederacy went back that far.”
Gary Jensen, Death Consultant
