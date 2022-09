The Regensburger Domspatzen, a German choir founded in the year 975 for boys and young men, is now accepting girls into its music school for the first time, though they will perform in a separate choir. What do you think?

“Surprise, surpr ise. More woke posturing from 1,000-year-old German choirs.” Cedric Channing, Stain Painter

“At least it will save them the trouble of castrating them.” Ross Marquez, Beep Interpreter