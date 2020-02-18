1,100 Former DOJ Officials Urge Barr To Resign

More than 1,100 former federal prosecutors and Department of Justice officials have signed a letter calling on Attorney General William Barr to resign after Barr intervened to reduce the prison sentence recommendation for Trump ally Roger Stone. What do you think?

“No matter what you do, there will always be a thousand or so people who disagree.” Philip Harmon • Food Court Waiter

“Wow, I’d quit my job if even a single person asked me to.” Amber Cook • Mall Architect

