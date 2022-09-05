The winner of the second largest lottery prize in Megamillions history has not yet come forward almost a month after the winning numbers were announced, officials saying the prize money will be returned to the contributing states if the winner fails to claim the money after a year. What do you think?

“They must have some other life-changing thing they have to take care of first.” Yusuf Irizarry, Freelance Mourner

“Perhaps the prizewinner had the personal decency to realize that $1.34 billion is a terrifyingly huge amount of money that no individual human should possess.” Lorenzo Perry, Systems Analyst