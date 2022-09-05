The winner of the second largest lottery prize in Megamillions history has not yet come forward almost a month after the winning numbers were announced, officials saying the prize money will be returned to the contributing states if the winner fails to claim the money after a year. What do you think?
“They must have some other life-changing thing they have to take care of first.”
Yusuf Irizarry, Freelance Mourner
“Perhaps the prizewinner had the personal decency to realize that $1.34 billion is a terrifyingly huge amount of money that no individual human should possess.”
Lorenzo Perry, Systems Analyst
“I get it. It’s about the fun of the game, not the money.”
Faith Gaskins, Mainframe Guard