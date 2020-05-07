1 In 5 Wendy’s Restaurants Currently Out Of Beef

Nearly 20% of Wendy’s restaurants are currently unable to serve hamburgers as the company faces meat shortages due to the pandemic, with analysts noting the fast food chain has been harder hit than its competitors because it uses fresher beef for its products. What do you think?

“That’s okay. I g o there more for the atmosphere anyways.” Michele Chenoweth • Paper Bag Folder

“And I was the crazy one for stockpiling thousands of Baconators, huh?” Maury Bright • Laundry Separator

“That’s why it’s important to always know the locations of several backup Wendy’s.” Robert Lower • Unemployed