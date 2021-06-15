10,000 Volunteers Quit Tokyo Olympic Games

Around 10,000 volunteers have quit the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in recent weeks amid rising concerns over holding the games during a pandemic with less than 3% of Japan’s population vaccinated. What do you think?
“That negative attitude is exactly why they’re Olympic volunteers and not Olympic athletes.”
Jerry Flores, Systems Analyst
“Don’t they understand that there’s televised ad revenue to be had?”
Lisa Kabrick, Revenge Consultant
“I’m sick of us bending over backwards to not kill people.”
Cameron Bastillo, Board-game Referee