10 Over-The-Top Letters From The Alphabet

Q: Yikes! Just letting it all hang out. Embarrassing.

B: Leaving absolutely nothing to the imagination, apparently. Not a good look.

E: Come on, now. Three horizontal lines? Overcompensating much?

C: Woah, woah, take it easy on that curve, fella.

L: Sheesh, somebody tell L that the ’80s are over.

y: Really thought you needed to continue that long line, huh? Give me a break.

m: Talk about ostentatious. Why not just add a third hump, Your Majesty?

K: This is fucking ridiculous.

F: Evidently F has no problem going out in public looking like a drag queen from Mars.

Z: You look weird. You know that, right? You’re a weird-looking letter. A freak, even. A fucking freak.

