10 Sexiest Photos Of Kates, Uptons

EntertainmentSlideshowVol 56 Issue 17
Kate Feinstein: This is one scorching-hot photo of Kate.

Mark Upton: Curves, class, and grace…this Upton’s got it all.

Kate Tomilson: If you’ve ever seen a sexier photo of Kate Tomilson, send it to us NOW!!

Lloyd Upton Wallace: This Upton may be pushing 60, but God damn, he looks good.

Kate Beckinsale: HOT!

Upton: This super-hot guy hangs out near a corner where we work. People call him Upton. Or maybe they don’t. Hot pic, though.

Upton Sinclair: Bam! Talk about a hot Upton. This sexy pic of the The Jungle author is sizzlin’.

Katie Turner: Not quite a Kate, but no way in hell we’d kick this Katie out of bed! Would you?

B.J. Upton: Oh. My. God.

Upton, NY: Bet you won’t get this scorching photo of the Long Island community out of your head any time soon.

