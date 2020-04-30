10 Sexiest Photos Of Kates, Uptons

Kate Feinstein: This is one scorching-hot photo of Kate.
Advertisement
Mark Upton: Curves, class, and grace…this Upton’s got it all.
Advertisement
Kate Tomilson: If you’ve ever seen a sexier photo of Kate Tomilson, send it to us NOW!!
Advertisement
Lloyd Upton Wallace: This Upton may be pushing 60, but God damn, he looks good.
Advertisement
Kate Beckinsale: HOT!
Advertisement
Upton: This super-hot guy hangs out near a corner where we work. People call him Upton. Or maybe they don’t. Hot pic, though.
Advertisement
Upton Sinclair: Bam! Talk about a hot Upton. This sexy pic of the The Jungle author is sizzlin’.
Advertisement
Katie Turner: Not quite a Kate, but no way in hell we’d kick this Katie out of bed! Would you?
Advertisement
B.J. Upton: Oh. My. God.
Advertisement
Upton, NY: Bet you won’t get this scorching photo of the Long Island community out of your head any time soon.
Advertisement