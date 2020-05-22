10 Things That Will Make You SUPER Nostalgic For The ’90s

Rwandan genocide: OMG, this takes us WAY back. Way back to the ’90s, that is!
Advertisement
Oklahoma City bombing: This was SO ’90s!
Advertisement
Somali refugees: Hey, whatever happened to these guys? Totally ’90s.
Advertisement
Columbine shooting: Wow! Can you believe this was almost 14 years ago?!
Advertisement
World Trade Center bombing: Can you even picture 1993 without the truck bombing that left 6 dead and over 1,000 injured?
Advertisement
Jeffrey Dahmer: Jeffrey Dahmer WAS 1991.
Advertisement
Rodney King beatings: Flashback alert!
Advertisement
TWA Flight 800: YES! Remember this??
Advertisement
Alan Alda: TV legend Alan Alda
Advertisement
Waco: God, weren’t the ’90s just the BEST?
Advertisement