10-Year-Olds Found Working At McDonald’s Until 2 A.M.

The Department of Labor has fined three McDonald’s franchisees in Kentucky for employing more than 300 children, with one franchisee having two 10-year-olds working at its locations, without pay, as late as 2 A.M. What do you think?
“Oh, sweet, I didn’t know that McDonald’s was open so late.”
Omar Holland, Stitch Remover
“My kids get so excited when we go to McDonald’s. I can only imagine how much they’d love going 32 hours a week.
Juliette Baez, Desk Decorator
“My lazy ass kid is always sleeping at 2 a.m.”
Hank Morrel, Unemployed