105-year-old Julia Hawkins has become the first female track and field athlete and first American to set a world record in the 100-meter dash for her age group (105-plus division) at the 2021 Louisiana Senior Games competition. What do you think?

“Okay, but sh e’s running the risk of knee issues when she gets older.” Dory McKeever, Dentata Hygienist

“I hope this doesn’t give old people the wrong impression that they still have anything to offer.” Milton Caballero, Point Maker