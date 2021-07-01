109 Details About ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ We’re Throwing Out Because You Never Know We Might Be Right

Hot on the heels of the announcement that the next Grand Theft Auto is due out in 2025, it’s time to dive into some of the most tantalizing rumors surrounding what’s sure to be one of the defining games of the next generation. Here are 108 details about Grand Theft Auto VI that we’re throwing out because you never know, we might be right?



Dogs in other GTA titles. Dogs in this one. People!: Gotta have people to hit with your car.

Gotta have people to hit with your car. You can hit fire hydrants: Uh-huh.

As the owner of an HVAC company who lives with his two teenage children, Androwski will not play an integral role in the GTA VI narrative, but players can visit his home and watch him learn how to garden and read page-turners by Stieg Larsson and Dan Brown. Maybe this won’t be a character, though. Who knows? Character has a few feet: At least one. Maybe three.

At least one. Maybe three. Tostitos but not too many: Don’t want to go overboard and have, like, the entire game world be covered in Tostitos.

Don’t want to go overboard and have, like, the entire game world be covered in Tostitos. Air: Sure, that’s probably going to be in the game, too.

Admittedly, this is unconfirmed. But it makes sense that Rockstar would include a mode in which your criminal character can mow down zombies. This is a popular feature in other games. No Zombie Slayer Mode : Rockstar may want to strike a more serious tone in this title, and thus elect to not include a zombie slayer mode.

: Rockstar may want to strike a more serious tone in this title, and thus elect to not include a zombie slayer mode. Only A Zombie Slayer Mode: It would be a shocking change to the series to strip out any crime-based storyline, cars, and open-world illegal activities of any sort and opt to instead make the game entirely a linear shooter where you kill zombies, but our source has not denied the possibility that Rockstar may do this.

It would be a shocking change to the series to strip out any crime-based storyline, cars, and open-world illegal activities of any sort and opt to instead make the game entirely a linear shooter where you kill zombies, but our source has not denied the possibility that Rockstar may do this. Rename Game Zombie Slayer Simulator III: Baffling as it may be, we have to be prepared for the possibility that the game won’t be called Grand Theft Auto VI at all and instead be stylized as Zombie Slayer Simulator III with blood dripping off the font and box art of a scary haunted mansion.

Baffling as it may be, we have to be prepared for the possibility that the game won’t be called Grand Theft Auto VI at all and instead be stylized as Zombie Slayer Simulator III with blood dripping off the font and box art of a scary haunted mansion. Two moons? Three?: Sure! What the hell. We’re going to start just listing these off rather than giving explanations. There are way too many possibilities here for us to give our thoughts on every single one.

Sure! What the hell. We’re going to start just listing these off rather than giving explanations. There are way too many possibilities here for us to give our thoughts on every single one. Game takes place in space or hell

Or maybe it takes place in medieval Mongolia

Main character’s catchphrase is “Slark!”

Dick Cavett is the only character

Abortions will be strictly illegal in the game

Entire game in greyscale. Because you are a dog

You fly an airplane with the Big Bopper

Ragtime soundtrack

Sorceress Sylvia Plath is the main villain

Can be sprayed by a skunk

Characters will not have the ability to say the word “verisimilitude” without stumbling on it a few times

Some of the NPCs are Asian, some not

It will be first released into the sea before hitting game stores

You play as Betty Boop

Our dad is there in-game even though he passed away in 2009

Character stops in front of every place on the street saying “They have good tacos there”

Every character will have strabismus, a congenital eye condition, which goes unmentioned throughout the game

Wait... no. Forget that one. Doesn’t make sense. That was dumb. Sorry. Your character rides a skateboard

Backward compatible with the Atari Jaguar

You can drive a taxi

Jesus IS lord in Grand Theft Auto VI, but not in real life

You will not have the ability to steal cars

Smell-o-vision that makes everything smell like rotting shrimp no matter where you are

Graphics will be better than previous iterations

Multiple characters and scenarios will be playable

The cover will be a cityscape viewed through two fish-netted women’s legs astride

Don’t hold us to this one. “Represents a whole new chapter in the gaming franchise”

“Disrupts the gaming industry”

“Many surprises still in store.” Etcetera

There will be online or offline modes. But not both

Over 3 playable hours

Helicopters

Alphabetically would be placed after the other GTA games on your shelf

Fans of the GTA series will probably enjoy this

Will require a controller to play

Possibly the latest in the GTA series

Developed by Rockstar Games

There’s probably some point at which you can go on top of a building

May use the electrical current in the circuit boards of your computer to generate a complex graphical landscape in which you can perform illicit activities

Characters will have the ability to look left, right, and possibly even up

Can make character left-handed

Charlie the Tuna is there and he sucks

The only car in the game will be an enormous horse saddle clearly imported from Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA VI’s online mode will run exclusively on a 56k modem

Set somewhere between 3,000,000,000 BC and 2016 AD

Soundtrack will be Maxwell’s cover of “This Women’s Work” on permanent repeat

Videos of the games secrets will appear on YouTube after the game’s release. They will be fine.

The game will span multiple cities and towns, including a fictionalized Portland, ME; Augusta, ME; and Freeport, ME

Script will address why all the characters are jerky and spout terrible dialogue in previous games with the revelation that there is a massive nationwide gas-leak from Los Santos to Liberty City

The beginning of the game is like Deadwood and The Sopranos combined with The Deuce. Plus, there’s probably a little bit of The Shield in there. Oh man, so cool...

If you die in real life while playing the game, the death will be permanent

Probably a good way to relax after a hard day working at a factory or thankless service industry job

The game could come out tomorrow. It won’t. But it could.

There are three main characters named Huey, Dewey and Louie

Will be voice acted but all the words are garbled and incomprehensible

Can join the volunteer fire department

Last but not least, we’re just going to list some objects that might be featured in the game!



Table

Mug

Tissue box

Computer

Water bottle (plastic)

Water bottle (metal)

Wall Clock

Coffee table

End table

Armoire

Credenza

Chifferobe

Ottoman

Persian Rug

Tarim Mummy

Feet

Feets

Hands

Various Spectrometers (Optical absorption, optical emission, etc...)

Williams Sonoma Philips Smart Pasta Maker Plus

Williams Sonoma Philips Compact Pasta Maker For Two

Williams Sonoma Walnut Ravioli Stamps

Williams Sonoma 4-In-1 Pasta Shape Kit

Imperia Pasta Machine

Smeg Pasta Roller & Cutter Set

KitchenAid Pasta Pack

Marcato Ravioli Tablet & Roller

Williams Sonoma Pasta Dryer

Philips Compact Pasta Maker Accessory Kit

Cuisinart Pastafecto Pasta and Bread Dough Maker

KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set

Jeremy Bentham’s Taxidermied Corpse

...and those are all of the most tantalizing details we have on GTA VI so far! Of course, some of this is still tentative and some is outright speculation. But one thing is for sure, w e already can’t wait to play the next installment in Rockstar’s blockbuster series!

