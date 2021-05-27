11-Year-Old Used ‘SVU’ Tip To Mark Attacker

An 11-year-old credited watching episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for her quick thinking when she marked a knife-wielding man attempting to kidnap her with blue-dyed slime as a way for authorities to identify him. What do you think?

“That settles it. From now on, my kid can watch whatever the hell she wants.” Ty Cherney, Systems Analyst

“I knew those 934 hours I’ve chosen to spend with Olivia Benson weren’t a waste.” Phoebe Budryk, MLM Recruiter