America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

113-Year-Old Beats Coronavirus

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 19
Vol 56 Issue 19Opinioncoronavirus

Maria Branyas, a supercentenarian believed to be the oldest woman in Spain, confirmed in a video that she has survived a mild case of coronavirus, saying that “in terms of my health I am fine, with the same minor annoyances that anyone can have.” What do you think?

“Imagine surviving the Spanish flu, two world wars, and the coronavirus only to die of being super old.”

Rayna Fenner • Piggy Bank Smasher

Advertisement

“God, that’s so humiliating for the coronavirus.”

Douglas Bogue • Silica Packet Vendor

“Now that she’s immune, she should be allowed to go back to work.”

Ted Mott • Concrete Reinforcer

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

11 Greatest Sports Moments Made Possible By PEDs

What To Know About The Killing Of Ahmaud Arbery

10 Morally Reprehensible Turtles Who Deserved To Get Their Heads Stuck In Plastic Rings

Differences Between The Stock Market And The Economy