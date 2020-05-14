113-Year-Old Beats Coronavirus

Maria Branyas, a supercentenarian believed to be the oldest woman in Spain, confirmed in a video that she has survived a mild case of coronavirus, saying that “in terms of my health I am fine, with the same minor annoyances that anyone can have.” What do you think?

“Imagine su rviving the Spanish flu, two world wars, and the coronavirus only to die of being super old.” Rayna Fenner • Piggy Bank Smasher

“God, that’s so humiliating for the coronavirus.” Douglas Bogue • Silica Packet Vendor

“Now that she’s immune, she should be allowed to go back to work.” Ted Mott • Concrete Reinforcer