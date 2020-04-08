12 Shocking Table Corners We Wish We Could Unsee

Ugh! Good luck erasing this table corner from our memory.
How ’bout we rewind to five minutes ago, back when this table corner had not completely ruined our day.
Get ready to dip into your savings, because this messed-up corner’s gonna need A LOT of therapy to unsee!
A lime-green Kleenex box on a diagonal angle from the edge? Nobody’s visual cortex deserves this.
Quick, show us some middle of a table right now—we can’t get this hideous table corner out of our minds!
:O
A welcome reprieve from all the madness: TV legend Alan Alda.
Great, this just ruined stainless steel for us. We envy the blind.
How drunk was this table when it stepped out with a corner like this?
No, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. Those are water droplets. ON A TABLE CORNER. We’re weeping blood.
Is this A) a table corner, B) a cry for help, C) an affront to humanity, or D) ALL OF THE FUCKING ABOVE?
Fucking weird red ball–encased candles.