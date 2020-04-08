12 Shocking Table Corners We Wish We Could Unsee

12 Shocking Table Corners We Wish We Could Unsee

Illustration for article titled 12 Shocking Table Corners We Wish We Could Unsee

Ugh! Good luck erasing this table corner from our memory.

Illustration for article titled 12 Shocking Table Corners We Wish We Could Unsee

How ’bout we rewind to five minutes ago, back when this table corner had not completely ruined our day.

Illustration for article titled 12 Shocking Table Corners We Wish We Could Unsee

Get ready to dip into your savings, because this messed-up corner’s gonna need A LOT of therapy to unsee!

Illustration for article titled 12 Shocking Table Corners We Wish We Could Unsee

A lime-green Kleenex box on a diagonal angle from the edge? Nobody’s visual cortex deserves this.

Illustration for article titled 12 Shocking Table Corners We Wish We Could Unsee

Quick, show us some middle of a table right now—we can’t get this hideous table corner out of our minds!

Illustration for article titled 12 Shocking Table Corners We Wish We Could Unsee

:O

Illustration for article titled 12 Shocking Table Corners We Wish We Could Unsee

A welcome reprieve from all the madness: TV legend Alan Alda.

Illustration for article titled 12 Shocking Table Corners We Wish We Could Unsee

Great, this just ruined stainless steel for us. We envy the blind.

Illustration for article titled 12 Shocking Table Corners We Wish We Could Unsee

How drunk was this table when it stepped out with a corner like this?

Illustration for article titled 12 Shocking Table Corners We Wish We Could Unsee

No, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. Those are water droplets. ON A TABLE CORNER. We’re weeping blood.

Illustration for article titled 12 Shocking Table Corners We Wish We Could Unsee

Is this A) a table corner, B) a cry for help, C) an affront to humanity, or D) ALL OF THE FUCKING ABOVE?

Illustration for article titled 12 Shocking Table Corners We Wish We Could Unsee

Fucking weird red ball–encased candles.

