12 Sure Signs You Directed The 2006 Motion Picture ‘Babel’

12 Sure Signs You Directed The 2006 Motion Picture ‘Babel’

SEE MORE: Entertainment
EntertainmentSlideshowVol 56 Issue 18
Illustration for article titled 12 Sure Signs You Directed The 2006 Motion Picture ‘Babel’

After Babel debuted to acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival, critics compared it to your previous films Amores Perros and 21 Grams.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 12 Sure Signs You Directed The 2006 Motion Picture ‘Babel’

When you visit the Babel page on IMDb.com, your name is listed near the word “Director.”

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 12 Sure Signs You Directed The 2006 Motion Picture ‘Babel’

You spent over a year shooting a film on three continents starring a diverse, international ensemble cast.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 12 Sure Signs You Directed The 2006 Motion Picture ‘Babel’

People are constantly coming up to you on the street and saying, “Hey, I really loved your movie Babel.”

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 12 Sure Signs You Directed The 2006 Motion Picture ‘Babel’

Your name is Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 12 Sure Signs You Directed The 2006 Motion Picture ‘Babel’

You own a Golden Globe award for Best Film – Drama, for the movie Babel.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 12 Sure Signs You Directed The 2006 Motion Picture ‘Babel’

Every month you receive a royalty check for DVD purchases of the film Babel.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 12 Sure Signs You Directed The 2006 Motion Picture ‘Babel’

You directed Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett in the scene pictured above.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 12 Sure Signs You Directed The 2006 Motion Picture ‘Babel’

You seamlessly wove together four different storylines set in four different cultures in an intellectually and emotionally challenging 143-minute motion picture, and then called that motion picture Babel.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 12 Sure Signs You Directed The 2006 Motion Picture ‘Babel’

You would say you enjoy cinema.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 12 Sure Signs You Directed The 2006 Motion Picture ‘Babel’

You worked with longtime collaborator Guillermo Arriaga in conceiving the idea for Babel and then directed the screenplay that Arriaga wrote.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 12 Sure Signs You Directed The 2006 Motion Picture ‘Babel’

You directed the movie Babel.

Advertisement

More from The Onion

Depressed Cat Just Going Through Motions Of Destroying Couch

Scientists Study Llamas In Quest For Coronavirus Treatment

‘Light ’Em Up, Boys!’ Shouts Gun-Toting CDC Grunt After Hundreds Of Baby Coronaviruses Burst Out Of Pulsating Nest

Scientists: ‘Look, One-Third Of The Human Race Has To Die For Civilization To Be Sustainable, So How Do We Want To Do This?’