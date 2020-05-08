After Babel debuted to acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival, critics compared it to your previous films Amores Perros and 21 Grams.
When you visit the Babel page on IMDb.com, your name is listed near the word “Director.”
You spent over a year shooting a film on three continents starring a diverse, international ensemble cast.
People are constantly coming up to you on the street and saying, “Hey, I really loved your movie Babel.”
Your name is Alejandro González Iñárritu.
You own a Golden Globe award for Best Film – Drama, for the movie Babel.
Every month you receive a royalty check for DVD purchases of the film Babel.
You directed Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett in the scene pictured above.
You seamlessly wove together four different storylines set in four different cultures in an intellectually and emotionally challenging 143-minute motion picture, and then called that motion picture Babel.
You would say you enjoy cinema.
You worked with longtime collaborator Guillermo Arriaga in conceiving the idea for Babel and then directed the screenplay that Arriaga wrote.
