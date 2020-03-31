12 Xtreme Slides Just For Teens

Slideshow

12 Xtreme Slides Just For Teens

SEE MORE: teenagers
Vol 56 Issue 13
Illustration for article titled 12 Xtreme Slides Just For Teens

Welcome to the No-Rules Zone! Sorry, Mom and Dad, you better head to bed. Things are going to start getting pretty extreme around here.

Illustration for article titled 12 Xtreme Slides Just For Teens

If you’re under 12 and over 19 you better exit this slideshow now! This photo of Princeton is teen territory!

Illustration for article titled 12 Xtreme Slides Just For Teens

If this doesn’t completely blow your mind you must not be a teen. Move along, grandpa!

Illustration for article titled 12 Xtreme Slides Just For Teens

Earth to loser! This slide is for TEENS only!

Illustration for article titled 12 Xtreme Slides Just For Teens

If your dad saw this, he would be like, ‘Whaaaa?’ But you get it. It’s a teen thing.

Illustration for article titled 12 Xtreme Slides Just For Teens

Pretty much sums it up. #teenlivin

Illustration for article titled 12 Xtreme Slides Just For Teens

Dafaq? JK. A-Ald is hella awesome. Teens know.

Illustration for article titled 12 Xtreme Slides Just For Teens

It’s a teens-only world! Everyone else is just living in it. B Urself!

Illustration for article titled 12 Xtreme Slides Just For Teens

Don’t get this slide? It’s probably because you’re not a teen. Two words: derp derp. Lololololol.

Illustration for article titled 12 Xtreme Slides Just For Teens

YOLO!

Illustration for article titled 12 Xtreme Slides Just For Teens

Well, dudes, looks like this chill teens-only trip is almost over. Hope you had an awesome time. And don’t forget to retweet.

Illustration for article titled 12 Xtreme Slides Just For Teens

Here’s the dopest news of all for us teens: It’s totes normal to feel upset and frustrated from time to time, but if feelings of depression or harmful thoughts persist, you should know that there’s help. You’re not alone—there are a ton of chill people and resources out there to get you back to feeling like you. Teen depression is real, but it’s treatable, and together we can beat it. w00t! I’m outsies!

