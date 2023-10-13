‘128 Grazer’ Crowned Winner Of Fat Bear Week 2023

128 Grazer, a female brown bear described as boasting a combination of “skill and toughness,” was crowned the winner of Fat Bear Week, the annual competition to see which Alaskan bears can pack on the most pounds before hibernation season. What do you think?

“It’s great to see a female bear being honored for her toughness instead of her raw sex appeal.” Harry Wooten • Unemployed

“This will really open doors for her career as a bear.” Janice Shashok • Mediamaster

