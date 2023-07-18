America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Breaking News

138 Dead As Loud Sneeze Startles NRA Meeting

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled 138 Dead As Loud Sneeze Startles NRA Meeting

FAIRFAX, VA—What started as a tickle in someone’s nose reportedly ended in bloodshed Tuesday after a loud sneeze startled a meeting of the National Rifle Association and left 138 people dead. “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you more than a hundred lives were lost today when an errant sneeze caused a roomful of NRA members to discharge their weapons,” said NRA spokesperson Daniel Henly, explaining that attendees became spooked by the sudden sneeze and started firing their assault rifles, handguns, and shotguns wildly into the convention space around them in an effort to neutralize the perceived threat. “We have learned the hard way that all it takes is a bad guy with an allergy to cause a tragic loss of life. Just know we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure that we never again hold a meeting when the pollen count is high.” At press time, reports confirmed the last of the NRA members were gunned down in a violent response to the sound of someone crunching down on a potato chip.

Watch
Marvel Not Even Bothering To Replace Green Screens With CGI Anymore
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
This Week's Most Viral News: July 14, 2023
Friday 12:13PM
World Fact: Did You Know?
Wednesday 11:03AM