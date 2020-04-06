15 Most Common Misspellings

15 Most Common Misspellings

SEE MORE: slideshow
slideshow
Illustration for article titled 15 Most Common Misspellings

Quite often people omit the letter C in the everyday noun “truck.”

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 15 Most Common Misspellings

Switching the letters U and R is common when spelling the word “truck.” To spell the word correctly, remember this little phrase next time: Tim Runs Under Cameron’s Kite.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 15 Most Common Misspellings

The word “truck” is one of those irregularities in the English language where there’s no particular rhyme or reason to its spelling; you just need to memorize it.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 15 Most Common Misspellings

“Truck” is one of the most frequently misspelled words. If you’re not careful, it’s easy to forget the K at the end and the “TR” at the beginning.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 15 Most Common Misspellings

While “trukk” is an acceptable spelling in the U.K., American style guides reject this variant of the word “truck.”

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 15 Most Common Misspellings

In this particular mistake, the word in question, “truck,” should be spelled like it sounds.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 15 Most Common Misspellings

A common error; both the noun and the verb “truck” actually have only one K at the end.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 15 Most Common Misspellings

This one tends to trip up non-native English speakers the most. The word “truck” is spelled T-R-U-C-K.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 15 Most Common Misspellings

This is one of the most widespread spelling mistakes in the English language. Here the writer has included the definition of the word “truck” rather than the word itself.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 15 Most Common Misspellings

While sometimes correct, it is grammatically unnecessary for the word “truck” to always be followed by an exclamation point.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 15 Most Common Misspellings

This once prevalent spelling of the word “truck” is now considered archaic.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 15 Most Common Misspellings

A very commonplace misspelling, people often forget to write out the word “truck” entirely.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 15 Most Common Misspellings

The English word “truck” does not have an S in it, but sometimes people include it at the end of the word for no reason at all.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 15 Most Common Misspellings

One of the problems here is that rather than distinguishing the lines into the separate letters of the word “truck,” the writer has drawn a black square. This is an easy mistake to make, and an even easier one to fix!

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 15 Most Common Misspellings

Some words, like “truck,” are just hard to spell correctly.

Advertisement

More from The Onion

It Instantly Clear Girlfriend Used To Fuck Guy Being Mentioned In Anecdote

Boris Johnson Released From Hospital After Defunding It, Shutting It Down

Trump Admits 18 New States To Increase Competition For Medical Supplies

NYPD Razes Central Park Hospital Tents For Violating Outdoor Encampment Laws