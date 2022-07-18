FORT MILL, SC—Hoping to make some extra cash before the start of a new school year, local 15-year-old Evan Solis confirmed Monday that he had landed a summer job as a therapist at the online mental health services provider BetterHelp. “It’s fine, I guess; I mowed lawns last summer, and that sucked ass,” said Solis, who told reporters he had applied for the position at the recommendation of a football teammate who worked part-time as a Talkspace counselor and described it as “pretty chill.” “Chipotle was my first choice, but you have to be 16, which is stupid. At least for this I don’t have to wear a uniform. Some of the customers are annoying, like totally crazy sometimes, but I just try to follow the script. Getting high first helps, too. I also like that I can work from my room or the couch or the park or whatever since I can’t drive by myself yet.” At press time, Solis added that the job was not what he wanted to do forever, but that it paid pretty well for teenagers.
