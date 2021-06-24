153 Hospital Employees Fired, Resign Over Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate

One and fifty three employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine have resigned or been fired after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the hospital’s vaccine requirement. What do you think?

“Something tells m e they’ll be back at the hospital soon enough.” Scot Farstvedt • Baggage Escort

“It must be agonizing to choose between getting fired and immunity from Covid.” Dot Huner • Systems Analyst