American Voices

16 Fake Trump Electors Face Felony Charges In Michigan

Michigan’s attorney general is charging 16 Republicans with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates indicating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020. What do you think?

“I wonder if we’ll ever find out who won the 2020 election.”

Estelle Kearney, Credit Analyst

“Fine, then what’s the legal way to overthrow an election?”

Frankie Roberts, Unemployed

“I guess this is the thanks that getting politically involved gets you.”

Steve Norman, Tattoo Consultant