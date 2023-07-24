Michigan’s attorney general is charging 16 Republicans with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates indicating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020. What do you think?

“I wonder if we’ll ever find out who won the 2020 election.” Estelle Kearney, Credit Analyst

“Fine, then what’s the legal way to overthrow an election?” Frankie Roberts, Unemployed

