Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, who in 2016 became the youngest international master in history at 10, is now the youngest to beat reigning five-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen in the online Airthings Masters championship. What do you think?
“You telling me he couldn’t bully a 16-year-old into resigning?”
April Caplan, Peach Defuzzer
Advertisement
“He must have gotten him in checkmate. It works every time.”
Nicholas Jusino, War Enthusiast
“Oh, people lie about their age online all the time.”
Franklin Scherba, Streetwear Designer