​​Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, who in 2016 became the youngest international master in history at 10, is now the youngest to beat reigning five-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen in the online Airthings Masters championship. What do you think?

“You telling me he couldn’t bully a 16-year-old into resigning?” April Caplan, Peach Defuzzer

“He must have gotten him in checkmate. It works every time.” Nicholas Jusino, War Enthusiast