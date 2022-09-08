Archaeologists have unearthed the skeletal remains of a female buried in a 17th-century Polish graveyard with a sickle pinned across her neck, a ritual during the time people believed would prevent “vampires” from rising from the dead. What do you think?
“You discover all sorts of cool stuff when you dig up old corpses.”
Sara Criton, Process Auditor
“Usually the six feet of dirt does the trick.”
Nick Charnevsky, Cracker Packager
“Nice try, but I know that Polish people are imaginary creatures.”
Dominic Greene, Snake Handler