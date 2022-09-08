Archaeologists have unearthed the skeletal remains of a female buried in a 17th-century Polish graveyard with a sickle pinned across her neck, a ritual during the time people believed would prevent “vampires” from rising from the dead. What do you think?

“You discover all sorts o f cool stuff when you dig up old corpses.” Sara Criton, Process Auditor

“Usually the six feet of dirt does the trick.” Nick Charnevsky, Cracker Packager