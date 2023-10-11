America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

$19,000 Lectern For Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Draws Scrutiny

Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is facing criticism after a public records request revealed that her office bought a lectern for $19,000, and a whistleblower accused them of altering records to cover up the spending. What do you think?

“If she’s going to lie, she might as well do it from behind a stylish lectern.”

Linda Kaufman • Rhetorical Engineer

“This is money that could have gone toward jailing abortion doctors.”

Jeffrey Cuyson • Systems Analyst

“You’d think she of all people would know that you can force a child to build you one for way less.”

Charles Wolhart • Compliance Enforcer