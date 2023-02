We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Experts say that a nearly 2,000-year-old wooden, penis-shaped object that was recently discovered in England could have served as a sexual tool by ancient Romans in Britain. What do you think?

“We’re cl oser than ever to co nfirming that ancient people had genitals.” Remy Sokolov, Carbohydrate Accumulator

“The intense, pulsating vibrations were probably a dead give away.” Renee Adkins, Scissors Sharpener