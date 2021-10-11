Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts in safeguarding freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia, a choice the committee made to “underscore the importance of protecting and defending these fundamental rights.” What do you think?

“They had an unfair advantage living in such corrupt countries.” Maurice Watts, Blind Taste Tester

“Huh, I thought words could only be used to enrage people.” Fahmida Cullen, Tetracontathlete