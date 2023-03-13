2 Men Arrested After Killing Bald Eagle They Planned On Eating

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Two men face federal criminal charges after authorities said they entered private property in Nebraska and shot a North American bald eagle with the intent to eat it. What do you think?

“It’s illegal to eat a bald eagle because doing so would give you the strength and virility of 10 patriots.” Aisha Searle, Conversation Pivoter

“Who hasn’t felt their stomach growl looking at the presidential seal?” Pablo Rocha, Systems Analyst