America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

2 Million Dimes Stolen From Truck In Philadelphia Parking Lot

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A truck hauling hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of dimes from the U.S. Mint was broken into while it was parked overnight at a Philadelphia store. What do you think?

“You don’t leave something in a Philadelphia parking lot unless you want it to disappear.”

Mitch Leake, Unemployed

Watch
Trump Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ad Calling For Death Penalty For Himself
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Biggest Hidden Costs Of Giving Birth In America
Friday 9:09AM
Midwest Battered By Beautiful Weather
Thursday 10:41AM

“I’ll keep an eye out for anyone who’s jingling.”

Dana Robison, Knitting Blogger

Advertisement

“Dimes are always the first things thieves look for.”

Gustavo Cisne, Waterfowl Expert