2 Million Dimes Stolen From Truck In Philadelphia Parking Lot

A truck hauling hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of dimes from the U.S. Mint was broken into while it was parked overnight at a Philadelphia store. What do you think?
“You don’t leave something in a Philadelphia parking lot unless you want it to disappear.”
Mitch Leake, Unemployed
“I’ll keep an eye out for anyone who’s jingling.”
Dana Robison, Knitting Blogger
“Dimes are always the first things thieves look for.”
Gustavo Cisne, Waterfowl Expert