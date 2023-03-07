200 Human Rights Groups Urge U.N. To Intervene Over U.S. Abortion Access

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Almost 200 human rights organizations are urging the United Nations to intervene to ensure the United States protects reproductive rights, saying the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade contravenes the U.S.’s international obligations as a U.N. member organization. What do you think?

“We can’t let outsiders impose human dignity on us.” Ed Denisov, Folder Organizer

“Can the U.N. intervene to get me dental too?” Valentina Barranco, Ceiling Tiler