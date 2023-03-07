America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

200 Human Rights Groups Urge U.N. To Intervene Over U.S. Abortion Access

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Almost 200 human rights organizations are urging the United Nations to intervene to ensure the United States protects reproductive rights, saying the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade contravenes the U.S.’s international obligations as a U.N. member organization. What do you think?

“We can’t let outsiders impose human dignity on us.”

Ed Denisov, Folder Organizer

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Onion Explains: The International State Of Women's Rights Pt. 3
December 14, 2022
Thoughts Every Woman Has Had In The Workplace
4 hours ago

“Can the U.N. intervene to get me dental too?”

Valentina Barranco, Ceiling Tiler

“Sorry, human rights are something we lecture other people about.”

Jeloni Marx, Volunteer Helper

OpinionAmerican Voices