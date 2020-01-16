2019 Second-Hottest Year On Record

Climate data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA found that last year was the second-hottest year on record, continuing a worrying trend that has resulted in the planet warming 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (or almost 1 degree Celsius) in the past 50 years. What do you think?
“Doesn’t NASA have other planets they should be worrying about?”
Jacques Harding • Parade Coordinator
“If we keep calling every year the hottest, it’s going to cheapen the whole meaning of the word.”
Fraser Reid • Hamster Breeder
“For those of us curious about what’s hiding under the polar cap, this is pretty good news.”
Ellen Jones • Table Setter