2019 Second-Hottest Year On Record

Climate data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA found that last year was the second-hottest year on record, continuing a worrying trend that has resulted in the planet warming 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (or almost 1 degree Celsius) in the past 50 years. What do you think?

“Doesn’t NASA have other planets they should be worrying about?”

Jacques Harding • Parade Coordinator

“If we keep calling every year the hottest, it’s going to cheapen the whole meaning of the word.”

Fraser Reid • Hamster Breeder

“For those of us curious about what’s hiding under the polar cap, this is pretty good news.”

Ellen Jones • Table Setter

