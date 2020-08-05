2020 Census Count To End One Month Early

The U.S. Census Bureau confirmed Monday that all efforts to collect responses will end on September 30, a month earlier than previously announced despite the fact that only 63% of Americans have been counted. What do you think?
“Eh, they probably got the 63% that matter.”
Carina Bennett • Dollhouse Architect
“Doesn’t the Census Bureau know you can just google how many people live in America?”
Kevin Ordelt • CD Bootlegger
“At a certain point, you just have to conclude that America has plenty of people.”
Gabe Galloway • Sandwich Halver