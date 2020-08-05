America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
The Topical

2020 Census Count To End One Month Early

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 31
Vol 56 Issue 31Opinion

The U.S. Census Bureau confirmed Monday that all efforts to collect responses will end on September 30, a month earlier than previously announced despite the fact that only 63% of Americans have been counted. What do you think?

“Eh, they probably got the 63% that matter.”

Carina BennettDollhouse Architect

Advertisement

“Doesn’t the Census Bureau know you can just google how many people live in America?”

Kevin OrdeltCD Bootlegger

“At a certain point, you just have to conclude that America has plenty of people.”

Gabe Galloway • Sandwich Halver

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

FDA Expands List Of Dangerous Hand Sanitizers

Evidence Shows National Weather Service Failed To Stop Devastating Storm Despite Having Advance Warning

August 5, 1914

Police: iPhone Left In Hot Car For Three Hours