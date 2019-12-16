2020 Frontrunners Back Call To Ease Debate Rules

In an attempt to offer debate viewers a more robust field of options, eight Democratic candidates joined Senator Cory Booker in asking the Democratic National Committee to ease qualification requirements for upcoming presidential debates from which he and other candidates would be excluded. What do you think?

“As we learned in 2016, massive unpopularity shouldn’t preclude access to power.” Delia Finley • Junior Postman

“If I were Cory Booker, I’d be a little upset that no one was worried about debating me.” Isadora Zevrow • Systems Analyst

