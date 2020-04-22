America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

2020 Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 16
Vol 56 Issue 16Opinion

The Lyrid meteor shower, an annual display of comet debris vaporizing in the Earth’s atmosphere, will be especially vibrant this year as the start of a new lunar cycle means the night sky will be darker than normal. What do you think?

“No thanks. Looking at the sun is all the excitement I need.”

Mason Lubicich • Restraining Order Enforcer

Advertisement

“No offense to the meteors but we’re kind of swamped down here right now.”

Blake DeFoor Stereo Tuner

“What a coincidence! I’m also planning to be especially vibrant this year.”

Cassady ByndlossCustom Embalmer

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Georgia Governor Argues That Closing State’s Beaches An Attack On Citizens’ Fundamental Right To Get Wet ’N’ Wild

Nation Too Sad To Fuck Even Though It’s What Prince Would Have Wanted

Novak Djokovic Clarifies Anti-Vaccine Comments By Insisting He’s Always Supported Having Sponsors

A Timeline Of Marijuana