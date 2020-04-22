2020 Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week

The Lyrid meteor shower, an annual display of comet debris vaporizing in the Earth’s atmosphere, will be especially vibrant this year as the start of a new lunar cycle means the night sky will be darker than normal. What do you think?

“No thanks. Looking at the sun is all the excitement I need.” Mason Lubicich • Restraining Order Enforcer

“No offense to the meteors but we’re kind of swamped down here right now.” Blake DeFoor • Stereo Tuner

“What a coincidence! I’m also planning to be especially vibrant this year.” Cassady Byndloss • Custom Embalmer