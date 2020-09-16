America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade To Be Television-Only Event

Vol 56 Issue 37Opinion

The 94th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will not be live this year due to the pandemic, with the event instead featuring pre-taped performances and special vehicles to anchor the enormous balloons normally controlled by hundreds of volunteers. What do you think?

“It’s so disappointing that this year an event I’ve only ever watched on TV will only be watchable on TV.”

Vincent BunchBlintz Filler

“Yes. I’ll finally get to see the inside of Snoopy’s house.”

Sheila BocknekQuill Advocate

“But without the crowds, a procession of giant balloons is just a meaningless spectacle.”

Hank Moussi • Yeoman

