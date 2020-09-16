2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade To Be Television-Only Event

The 94th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will not be live this year due to the pandemic, with the event instead featuring pre-taped performances and special vehicles to anchor the enormous balloons normally controlled by hundreds of volunteers. What do you think?

“It’s so disappointing that this year an event I’ve only ever watched on TV will on ly be watchable on TV.” Vincent Bunch • Blintz Filler

Advertisement

“Yes. I’ll finally get to see the inside of Snoopy’s house.” Sheila Bocknek • Quill Advocate