2021 Oscars Postponed 2 Months

The 93rd Academy Awards, originally scheduled for February 2021, will be postponed until April to allow filmmakers more time to create and release their movies in the wake of the pandemic. What do you think?

“I’d rath er see what they come up with if you give them less time.” Kip Wiedlin • Corporate Deer Hunter

Advertisement

“If you can’t create an award-worthy film during multiple global crises, maybe you’re just not cut out to work in showbiz.” Howard Pownall • Dough Kneader

“It’ll also allow additional time for the host to write a bunch more jokes about wearing masks.” Leslie Camp • Kiln Operator