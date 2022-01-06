Grammy organizers have announced that the award show, originally slated for Jan. 31, will be rescheduled for an undetermined later date, citing “the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant.” What do you think?

“I find it hard to believe people will still care about music after January.” Ray Paulus • Strongman Oiler

“Darn, I always look forward to reading about those the next day.” Oscar Steplowski • Integrity Strategist