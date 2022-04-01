A new report shows that Texas threw out mail votes at an abnormally high rate during the nation’s first primary of 2022, rejecting nearly 23,000 ballots outright under tougher voting rules, with the rejection rate higher in counties that lean Democratic (15%) than Republican (9.1%). What do you think?

“If you do n’t get tough on voter fraud, it could one day actually exist.” Saul Tipper, Speed Reader

“Here’s hoping they caught one or two fraudulent ballots in there.” Angela McGraw, Freelance Travel Companion