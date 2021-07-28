24,000-Year-Old Microbes Found Surviving In Permafrost

Scientists have revived 24,000-year-old microorganisms called rotifers that were found in Siberian permafrost, which, while harmless, raises questions about whether climate change will release potentially harmful pathogens as glaciers and ice sheets melt. What do you think?
“Yes, but is surviving the same as living, truly living?”
Lynn Burrow, Meat Marinater
“Aww, poor little guys must have been freezing.”
Ricardo Pintar, Bike Welder
“I doubt something as tiny and insignificant as a microbe could ever be harmful on a human scale.”
Dave Thye, Topiary Consultant