American Voices

25 Arrested In Fake Nursing School Diploma Scheme

Federal agents have arrested 25 suspects accused of selling fake nursing degrees to thousands of students who then used the bogus diplomas to take licensing exams in several states, including Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Texas. What do you think?

“That’s why it’s easier to consider all medical professionals frauds.”

Jarrett Garcia, Brochure Folder

“To think that I trusted these people with my urine.”

Evan Jackson, VCR Technician

“It’s a shame people don’t want to put in the effort to cheat their way through school anymore.”

Hope Tomberlin, Placard Designer

