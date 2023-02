We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly using a forged birth certificate to enroll at a local high school, attending classes for four days before staff found out her age. What do you think?

“No way she fakes her way into a good college now.” Elijah Felker, Salt Expert

“Yeah, it’s hard to make friends as an adult.” Bo Hammerman, Yurt Evaluator