3 Coronavirus Task Force Members To Self-Quarantine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC director Robert Redfield, and FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn will each quarantine for 14 days following possible “low grade” exposure to a White House staffer who tested positive for coronavirus. What do you think?
“You’re not really on the coronavirus task force until you’ve had it.”
Kim Douris • Holistic Oboist
“If the virus gets Stephen Hahn, I just don’t know what I’ll do.”
Dallas Saulsberry, Eyebrow Waxer
“That sucks, I’m outside doing anything I want.”
Anton Sarviss, Pet Funeral Director