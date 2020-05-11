3 Coronavirus Task Force Members To Self-Quarantine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC director Robert Redfield, and FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn will each quarantine for 14 days following possible “low grade” exposure to a White House staffer who tested positive for coronavirus. What do you think?

“You’re not really on the coronavirus task force until you’ve had it.” Kim Douris • Holistic Oboist

“If the virus gets Stephen Hahn, I just don’t know what I’ll do.” Dallas Saulsberry, Eyebrow Waxer

“That sucks, I’m outside doing anything I want.” Anton Sarviss, Pet Funeral Director