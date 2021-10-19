Best-selling Spanish author Carmen Mola, who was represented as a mother of three who wrote on her off-time, was revealed to be three men after they accepted the million-euro 2021 Premio Planeta literary prize. What do you think?

“That’s the last time I’ll believe what’s written on a dust jacket, Wikipedia page, author’s website, social media sites, and in numerous articles.” Cyrus Yatsuhashi, Paranormal Therapist

“You know, the author’s photo with three dudes did look a little suspicious.” Nasha Marcoux, Gripe Compiler