WASHINGTON—In the aftermath of a deadly rampage that stretched from coast to coast, authorities reported Tuesday that more than 330 million Americans had been found dead following yet another mass shooting. “The perpetrator was a lone gunman who slayed victims in more than 30,000 cities, towns, and villages across the United States,” said FBI director Christopher Wray, who described during a press conference how the alleged murderer began shooting in Lubec, ME and proceeded southwest across the continent to San Ysidro, CA, killing almost every U.S. resident along the way, despite millions of them being armed themselves. “Many victims died after being rushed to the emergency room, where they were shot again once the assailant reached their hospital. We have received confirmation that the shooter was carrying an assault rifle and 200 million clips of ammunition, all of which were legally purchased. It appears he never stopped firing during his killing spree, not even as he boarded flights to Honolulu and later Anchorage, where he chartered a bush plane so he could gun down Americans in the farthest reaches of the Alaskan wilderness.” Moments after conceding the attacker was not yet in custody, Wray and every reporter in the briefing room reportedly died of gunshot wounds, after which the killer finally turned his weapon on himself.