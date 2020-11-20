America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

40% Of Americans Plan To Attend Large Thanksgiving Celebrations

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 46
Vol 56 Issue 46Opinion

Despite the pandemic, a survey by The Ohio State University finds that 40% of Americans intend to celebrate Thanksgiving with groups of 10 or more people and that a third of respondents will not ask guests to wear masks. What do you think?

“If I’m going to be infected, I want it to be by someone I love.”

Bessie Selwart, Sea Shanty Composer

Advertisement

“Hopefully, it’s the 40% of Americans that don’t currently have coronavirus.”

Ross Aldon, Systems Analyst

“Sadly, I’ll be stuck infecting a group of close friends this year.”

Edmond Sellars, Windspeed Estimator

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Highlights Of Obama’s New Memoir

Governors Call On Gretchen Whitmer To Shut Down Their States So Residents Won’t Get Mad At Them

Donald Fagen Defends Steely Dan To Friends

Gavin Newsom Slammed For Eating At The French Laundry When Atelier Crenn Clearly Superior Take On Contemporary Cuisine