40% Of Americans Plan To Attend Large Thanksgiving Celebrations

Despite the pandemic, a survey by The Ohio State University finds that 40% of Americans intend to celebrate Thanksgiving with groups of 10 or more people and that a third of respondents will not ask guests to wear masks. What do you think?
“If I’m going to be infected, I want it to be by someone I love.”
Bessie Selwart, Sea Shanty Composer
“Hopefully, it’s the 40% of Americans that don’t currently have coronavirus.”
Ross Aldon, Systems Analyst
“Sadly, I’ll be stuck infecting a group of close friends this year.”
Edmond Sellars, Windspeed Estimator