40% Of Americans Plan To Attend Large Thanksgiving Celebrations

Despite the pandemic, a survey by The Ohio State University finds that 40% of Americans intend to celebrate Thanksgiving with groups of 10 or more people and that a third of respondents will not ask guests to wear masks. What do you think?

“If I’m going t o be infected, I want it to be by someone I love.” Bessie Selwart, Sea Shanty Composer

“Hopefully, it’s the 40% of Americans that don’t currently have coronavirus.” Ross Aldon, Systems Analyst