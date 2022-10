Border patrol officials have found what the agency said was $400,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden inside pumpkins at the U.S–Mexico border in Texas. What do you think?

“Scooping out the meth is always the grossest part of carving jack-o’-lanterns.” Ambrose Penso, Meme Historian

“That explains why jack-o’-lanterns have such messed-up teeth.” Richard Diaz, Jargon Translator