45-Year-Old Man Not A Fan Of What Teen Girls Doing To Eyebrows

OKLAHOMA CITY—Taking umbrage with the recent youth trend, local 45-year-old Craig Skudder told reporters Monday that he was not a fan of what teen girls were doing to their eyebrows. “Not for me—sorry, ladies,” said the twice-divorced U.S. Army veteran, who condemned the look that had taken over his TikTok feed of content creators primarily between the ages of 13 and 17 as “not flattering” and “not cute.” “Yeah, no thanks. Good luck finding a 45-year-old man who thinks you’re attractive with eyebrows like that. I didn’t like them when they were bushy, and I don’t like them now. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever liked any eyebrows. ” Skudder added that the worst part was that none of the girls would tell him the name of the product they were using.

